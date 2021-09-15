HSE never used Citywest conference centre as isolation hub despite multimillion refurbishment
Executive leased conference centre for use as an overspill facility but never used the conference centre despite millions being spent making it habitable
The HSE never ended up using the Dublin conference centre which it leased for use as an isolation hub during the pandemic, documents show.
The health service entered a multimillion-euro licence agreement last year for the use of the Citywest hotel and conference centre in Saggart, Co Dublin, amid concern that rising concern numbers might mean it would be needed as an overspill facility.
But accounts filed by Alva Glen Investments, the company that owns...
