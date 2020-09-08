Wednesday September 9, 2020
HSE has recorded 332 data protection breaches this year

Patients’ group expresses concern after confidential records found in a garden, a rubbish bin and online

8th September, 2020
The HSE said it takes all breaches of data protection seriously and all cases are investigated. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The HSE recorded 332 data protection breaches in the first six months of this year, internal documents show.

Patients’ records found on streets, in recycling bins and online were among the breaches involving sensitive personal information held by the HSE, documents provided to the Business Post under Freedom of Information laws show.

In Mayo University Hospital, two bags containing confidential patient information were inadvertently removed from a secure HSE office, while another employee...

