Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

HSE expects other countries to work with developer of tracing app

The Covid Tracker app has already been downloaded more than one million times

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
12th July, 2020
Phones with the official HSE Covid Tracker contact tracing app installed on them: the government launched the app last week

The HSE has said it expects other jurisdictions to work with Nearform, developers of the Irish contact tracing app Covid Tracker, to develop their own versions after the early success of the Irish app.

“There are a number of other countries and states in the US talking to our vendor about reskinning the app and utilising that,” Fran Thompson, acting chief information officer at the HSE, told the Business Post.

“We have already...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Private clinic at children’s hospital to proceed, says Donnelly

While in opposition, the Minister for Health had criticised aspects of the proposal for a private outpatient clinic at the €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

Widow of nursing home resident seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with Donnelly

Mary Bartley-Meehan’s solicitor says she rejects the claim that was issued on behalf of former health minister Simon Harris, which said Hiqa had engaged with the family

Rosanna Cooney | 8 hours ago

Tony O’Brien: Quarantine rules are hardly worth the paper they’re written on

No government can be expected to get everything right on Covid-19, but the authorities have no margin for error on this one

Tony O'Brien | 8 hours ago