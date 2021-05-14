Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

HSE contacts Data Protection Commission over ransomware attack

It is unclear yet if individual personal data has been compromised as part of ‘sophisticated’ cyber attack

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th May, 2021
HSE contacts Data Protection Commission over ransomware attack
The HSE been in touch with the Data Protection Commission this afternoon. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The HSE has contacted the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in relation to the cyber attack on its IT systems.

Jim O’Sullivan, the HSE’s data protection officer, told the Business Post the implications for people’s personal information were not yet confirmed, adding that it was unclear if anyone’s personal data had been compromised.

All the HSE systems were locked down as part of the attack, so...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sarah O‘Connor, chief executive of the Asthma Society of Ireland: ’We are incredibly serious about ending asthma deaths by 2030‘.

Comment: Our reserves were not built to survive long Covid

Health Sarah O'Connor 6 days ago

Design for Life: My father refuses to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Health Siobhan Murray 6 days ago
Charlie Baldwin and mum Kate Mooney at a protest in Dublin in 2018: despite public outrage, the new hospital is still at risk of being in control of the Sisters of Charity. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: We must put women’s healthcare out of reach of the Church for good

Health Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
The BKC Covid-19 vaccination centre was closed due to a shortage of vaccines last week in Mumbai, India Pic: Getty

Covid-19: India’s crisis brings vaccine access inequality into sharp focus

Health Rachel Lavin 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1