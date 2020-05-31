HSE appoints new head of screening

The HSE has appointed a new head of screening, as the vital cancer service is set to restart in the autumn.
Fiona Murphy will take up the post as chief executive of the National Screening Service in early July.
She will oversee the state’s cancer screening programmes, which screen hundreds of thousands of patients each year, but were paused in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
