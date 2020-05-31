Tuesday June 2, 2020
HSE appoints new head of screening

The service is due to restart in the autumn, while patient advocates have expressed concern over delays in detecting cancers

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
31st May, 2020
The HSE paused screening programmes in March due to the risks associated with Covid-19

The HSE has appointed a new head of screening, as the vital cancer service is set to restart in the autumn.

Fiona Murphy will take up the post as chief executive of the National Screening Service in early July.

She will oversee the state’s cancer screening programmes, which screen hundreds of thousands of patients each year, but were paused in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

