Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

HSE accused of ‘running down the clock’ on closure of Cork mental health centre

Public Accounts Committee has been asked to investigate issues relating to the planned closure of the Owenacurra facility in east Cork

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th February, 2022
HSE accused of ‘running down the clock’ on closure of Cork mental health centre
Liam Quaide, the Green Party councillor (right) attending a protest against the closure of the Owenacurra centre in October 2021.

The HSE has been accused of withholding information relating to the controversial closure of a Cork mental health centre, in a dispute that has now been referred to the Dáil’s spending watchdog.

The Owenacurra facility, located in Midleton, Co Cork, has been slated for closure because the HSE has decided it is no longer fit for purpose.

But the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The IMO will today point out that mental health in Ireland receives 5.5 per cent of funding spent on the country’s healthcare services. Picture: Getty

Problems found in Kerry mental health review ‘inevitable’ due to underfunding

Health Donal MacNamee
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: Agreed to a talks process to resolve the consultant recruitment crisis, but has yet to appoint an independent chair after the incumbent left. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

Tony O’Brien: The children affected by the Camhs scandal have paid a terrible price but the consultants crisis is putting all health service users at risk

Health Tony O'Brien
The Paxlovid pills are being developed at Pfizer’s two Irish plants in Ringaskiddy and Newbridge. Picture: Reuters

New Pfizer antivirals could be available on wider market in future

Health Daniel Murray
A child in a therapy sensory stimulating room. Picture: Getty

A solitary journey: Why mental health services need to do more to support the needs of autistic children and their parents

Health Catherine Healy

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1