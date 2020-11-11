Wednesday November 11, 2020
How worried should we be about the Covid-19 variant found in mink?

The European Centre for Disease Control, which says the situation is serious, will complete a rapid risk review by the end of this week

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th November, 2020
There are three active mink farms in Ireland but the coronavirus mutation found in mink in Denmark has not been identified here. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Last week Denmark said it would have to cull more than 17 million mink due to the emergence of a mutated coronavirus in the farmed animals that had also been passed back into the human population.

The specific mutation identified in Denmark affects the spike protein of the coronavirus, which could impact a number of vaccines currently in development. There is currently no concrete evidence, however, that this mutation would affect the efficacy of vaccines.

Nevertheless,...

