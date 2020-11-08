Sunday November 8, 2020
How measures used to fight Covid-19 are leading to a reduction in other illnesses

There is a strong case for carrying on with measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing – to combat the seasonal flu – after the pandemic is over

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
8th November, 2020
Mask wearers on Grafton Street in Dublin: face coverings may be a familiar sight for some time to come

In October 2019, some months before the world became fully acquainted with Covid-19, the World Health Organisation published its seasonal guidance on influenza for the northern hemisphere.

The document on non-pharmaceutical public health measures offered up a menu of advice that would become all too familiar in 2020. Chapters included hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette; face masks, surface cleaning; social distancing, contact tracing; isolation of sick individuals, quarantine of exposed individuals; travel restrictions, increased ventilation; modifying humidity,...

