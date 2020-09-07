Monday September 7, 2020
How long Covid-19 antibodies persist to be established in study

First phase of study showed national infection rate in Ireland of just 1.7%

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
7th September, 2020
Those who have been tested before will be invited back to see how long their antibodies persisted

The second phase of a national Covid-19 antibody study will invite former participants to be tested over the coming year to see how long their antibodies persist, the Business Post has learnt.

The first phase of the study was published last week and estimated a national infection rate of just 1.7 per cent.

The “seroprevalence” study involved 1,733 participants in Dublin and Sligo, which respectively had the highest and lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country...

