How long Covid-19 antibodies persist to be established in study

The second phase of a national Covid-19 antibody study will invite former participants to be tested over the coming year to see how long their antibodies persist, the Business Post has learnt.

The first phase of the study was published last week and estimated a national infection rate of just 1.7 per cent.

The “seroprevalence” study involved 1,733 participants in Dublin and Sligo, which respectively had the highest and lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country...