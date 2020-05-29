Friday May 29, 2020
How has Covid-19 impacted cancer screening?

Dr Robert O’Connor, head of research for the Irish Cancer Society, discusses the HSE’s decision to pause cancer screening due to coronavirus and what this means for patients both now and in the long term

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
29th May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
