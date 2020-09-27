Sunday September 27, 2020
Hospitals at full capacity as surge in Covid-19 cases feared

Elective care could be paused nationwide as part of contingency plans

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

27th September, 2020
Elective care across the country’s hospitals could be paused if there is a big rise in coronavirus cases. Picture: iStock

Hospitals around the country are already operating at full capacity, and several are reducing scheduled elective care as they brace for a potential surge in cases of Covid-19.

In the event of a significant second wave, elective care could be paused across the system over the coming weeks as part of contingency plans, the Business Post understands.

Tallaght Hospital and University Hospital Limerick have both had to reduce scheduled elective (or non-urgent) care to deal...

