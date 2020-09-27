Hospitals at full capacity as surge in Covid-19 cases feared

Hospitals around the country are already operating at full capacity, and several are reducing scheduled elective care as they brace for a potential surge in cases of Covid-19.

In the event of a significant second wave, elective care could be paused across the system over the coming weeks as part of contingency plans, the Business Post understands.

Tallaght Hospital and University Hospital Limerick have both had to reduce scheduled elective (or non-urgent) care to deal...