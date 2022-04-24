Subscribe Today
Hospital staff told pandemic bonus will not be included in April pay packet

St Vincent’s University Hospital workers have been advised the payment, promised two months ago, has been delayed in spite of government commitment to issue it by March 31

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th April, 2022
Hospital staff told pandemic bonus will not be included in April pay packet
St Vincent's Hospital: Earlier this month, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, said the pandemic bonus would be paid in the “next available payroll”. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital have been told that the payment of their pandemic bonus, which was promised in February and March by the government, has been delayed.

In correspondence, seen by the Business Post, healthcare workers and other staff at the hospital last Thursday, were told by the human resources director that the pandemic recognition payments would not be included in the April pay run.

The correspondence did not...

