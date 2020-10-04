Hospital consultants move to new contracts despite ‘reservations’ of HSE boss

A group of 29 public hospital consultants have been given new contracts allowing them to work in private settings despite the reservations of the HSE chief executive.
Paul Reid, the HSE boss, approved the new appointments with “some reservation” as the move runs counter to the policies of Sláintecare, the cross-party agreement to create a single-tier health system.
Writing to the the secretary general of the Department of Health, Reid said he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team