Monday October 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hospital consultants move to new contracts despite ‘reservations’ of HSE boss

Paul Reid approves deals for 29 consultants despite the move being contrary to the Sláintecare ethos of public-only contracts

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
4th October, 2020
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, told the Department of Health he would ‘welcome a discussion’ regarding the future of hospital consultants‘ contracts

A group of 29 public hospital consultants have been given new contracts allowing them to work in private settings despite the reservations of the HSE chief executive.

Paul Reid, the HSE boss, approved the new appointments with “some reservation” as the move runs counter to the policies of Sláintecare, the cross-party agreement to create a single-tier health system.

Writing to the the secretary general of the Department of Health, Reid said he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Government has exceptionally tough call to make on Level 5 restrictions

Choose not to follow Nphet’s advice and this comes back to haunt you if deaths rise — or follow its recommendation, which then has severe repercussions for huge swathes of the population

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Inflazome clinical trials to begin on Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

Roche, which bought Inflazome for €380 million last month is to begin six large clinical trials on drugs developed by Professor Luke O’Neill’s company

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

‘Superspreaders’ the main focus of coronavirus spike

Experts think only a small number of Covid-19 positive people are responsible for the vast majority of new cases — but consensus on how the virus transmits most easily is proving elusive to reach, due to a lack of data

Danielle Barron | 1 day ago