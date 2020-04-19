Home truths: Nursing homes under pressure

In early April, a healthcare worker at St Mary’s Hospital, a 198-bed nursing home in the Phoenix Park, contacted this newspaper. She was desperate and she was worried.

Infection control was substandard and endangering residents at the nursing home, she said. Patients with Covid-19 were wandering into other wards, while symptomatic residents remained in shared rooms with other residents – leaving the other residents at heightened risk of being infected.

The healthcare worker...