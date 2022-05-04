Holohan signals willingness to reconsider academic role
Chief Medical Officer says he would ‘prefer to be in a different situation in terms of where this has ended up’ during questioning on abandoned secondment to Trinity College
Tony Holohan has signalled an openness to reconsidering a senior academic public health role, following controversy over his abandoned secondment to Trinity College Dublin.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Robert Watt, the Secretary General at the Department of Health, appeared in front of the Oireachtas Health committee earlier today to discuss the fallout from a planned secondment of the CMO to Trinity College Dublin into a newly formed public health teaching role.
Taoiseach Micheál...
