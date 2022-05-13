Subscribe Today
Holohan rebuked by Donnelly over Nphet replacement group

The chief medical officer raised concerns over membership of the new advisory team, correspondence seen by the Business Post shows

Cónal Thomas

 @conalthomas
13th May, 2022
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, said he wanted “as small a group as possible”, adding, “this proposed group is getting bigger all the time”. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly disregarded a recommendation from Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, around the establishment of a group to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) after the outgoing CMO said it would be “incongruous” to not include several public health experts on it.

Documents seen by the Business Post show that, following a proposal from Holohan for the establishment of a public health-led team to replace Nphet,...

