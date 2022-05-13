Holohan rebuked by Donnelly over Nphet replacement group

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly disregarded a recommendation from Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, around the establishment of a group to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) after the outgoing CMO said it would be “incongruous” to not include several public health experts on it.

Documents seen by the Business Post show that, following a proposal from Holohan for the establishment of a public health-led team to replace Nphet,...