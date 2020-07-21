Hiqa finds nursing home regulations need overhaul

A new report into the impact of Covid-19 on nursing homes has found that low staffing levels, a lack of clinical governance and the use of multi-occupancy rooms all contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.
The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said the regulations governing nursing homes were outdated and must be revised to make them fit for purpose, particularly regarding clinical governance, staffing numbers, skill mix, and infection...
