Tuesday July 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hiqa finds nursing home regulations need overhaul

Report blames low staffing levels, absence of clinical governance, lack of PPE and inability to separate healthy and ill residents for spread of Covid-19

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
21st July, 2020
The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said the regulations governing nursing homes were outdated and must be revised to make them fit for purpose

A new report into the impact of Covid-19 on nursing homes has found that low staffing levels, a lack of clinical governance and the use of multi-occupancy rooms all contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.

The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said the regulations governing nursing homes were outdated and must be revised to make them fit for purpose, particularly regarding clinical governance, staffing numbers, skill mix, and infection...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results

A much larger trial will now get underway

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

RTÉ presenter Eoghan McDermott on keeping hold of his mental health in lockdown

Ahead of his role on RTÉ's Songs from an Empty Room, Eoghan McDermott talks frankly about life under lockdown, describing his approach to his mental health, taking inspiration from James Corden, his attitude to controversy and social media, his work with RTE Does Comic Relief, and his fears for a new generation who will lose opportunities as a consequence of Covid-19.

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Tomás Ryan: Of all Covid-19’s many impacts, its brain attack may be most troubling

The disease can damage several organs, but its possible neurological effects are perhaps the most complex and disturbing

Tomás Ryan | 2 days ago