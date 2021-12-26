Higher cases, fewer deaths: the enigma of Omicron

In the four short weeks since the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was discovered, it has plunged European countries into uncertainty.

In Denmark, the Netherlands and England, where Omicron first became dominant, cases initially skyrocketed, doubling every two to three days and triggering new restrictions and talk of lockdowns.

The Netherlands entered a strict lockdown last Saturday, just as public health experts advocated for the same in Denmark and rumours swirled of a two-week circuit break...