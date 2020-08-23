High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

The HSE has moved to expand routine testing to meat factories and direct provision centres following a significant dip in daily testing in early August.
Staff at meat and food processing plants with fewer than 50 staff will be tested on a weekly basis while serial testing of residents in direct provision is due to commence shortly.
This HSE has also recommended that serial testing of staff in nursing homes continues every two weeks.
