Healthcare software developers claim they could cut waiting lists by 25%

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has warned last that the numbers waiting for either treatment or a consultation will soon increase to over one million patients

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
20th September, 2021
SmartList enables end to end management of waiting lists and can be used by hospitals to categorise patients based on clinical priority, and to identity those patients who can be cared for more quickly in the community. Picture: Getty

The joint developers of new healthcare software have claimed it could cut Irish hospital waiting lists by up to a quarter.

SmartList was developed as part of a partnership between YellowSchedule, a specialist healthcare scheduling software company based in Limerick, and Vitro Software, a Dublin-based international healthcare technology company which specialises in providing solutions for hospitals, mental health facilities and cancer screening services.

It claims it could cut Irish waiting lists by 25 per cent...

