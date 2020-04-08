Health tech firm Silvercloud raises €15m in funding

Silvercloud Health has raised €15 million in new funding and has opened up many of its healthcare programmes for free to the HSE during the Covid-19 crisis, its chief executive said.

The company provides digital mental health programmes for the customers and staff at healthcare agencies, insurers and other companies.

Providers of the new finance raise include B Capital Group, the fund started by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, which was an early investor in Silvercloud.