Wednesday April 8, 2020
Health tech firm Silvercloud raises €15m in funding

Business is providing its digital support programmes for free to healthcare workers during Covid-19 crisis

8th April, 2020
Ken Cahill, chief executive and co-founder of Silvercloud: “We were impressed by the Irish government’s approach and by what they have done.”

Silvercloud Health has raised €15 million in new funding and has opened up many of its healthcare programmes for free to the HSE during the Covid-19 crisis, its chief executive said.

The company provides digital mental health programmes for the customers and staff at healthcare agencies, insurers and other companies.

Providers of the new finance raise include B Capital Group, the fund started by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, which was an early investor in Silvercloud.

