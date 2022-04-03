Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Health tapes: Watt advised officials to take ‘minimalist approach’ to Sláintecare reforms

The secretary general of the Department of Health also warned of ‘endless claims’ from unions

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
3rd April, 2022
Health tapes: Watt advised officials to take ‘minimalist approach’ to Sláintecare reforms
Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, was worried that a ‘big restructuring [would] lead to endless claims and endless hand-to-hand combat’ with the unions. Picture: RollingNews

Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, has told his officials that he wants to pursue a “minimalist approach” to Sláintecare because of his fears that it will lead to “endless claims” from unions, a new leaked recording reveals.

The Business Post has obtained a recording of a meeting of the department’s top officials on January 20 of this year where Watt detailed his concern about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

One of self-care’s great paradoxes is that people can be so generous towards others, yet so miserly and severe when it comes to giving themselves some slack. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: I’m a very busy full-time mother, how do I create time for myself?

Health Mark Rowe
Robert Watt, secretary general at the Department of Health: his suggested minimalist approach is likely to cause concern among those who believe Sláintecare is already progressing too slowly. Picture: Collins

Health Tapes: ‘Big lumps of money sloshing around’ – Robert Watt outlines his concerns over spending at HSE

Health Aaron Rogan
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, has ruled out further Covid-19 restrictions despite the current surge in cases.

No timeline for winding down of HSE Covid Tracker app

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The new group will report to Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Group to replace Nphet ‘not being set up in response to rising cases’

Health Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1