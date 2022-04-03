Health Tapes: ‘Big lumps of money sloshing around’ – Robert Watt outlines his concerns over spending at HSE

Last January, Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, organised a meeting with his officials to outline their priorities for the year ahead.

During the hour-long event, the senior civil servant detailed his concern about “big lumps of money sloshing around” in the HSE without oversight, the need for the department to have “sharper elbows” when it came to dealing with health sector unions, and why he believed Sláintecare, the ambitious plans...