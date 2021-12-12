Subscribe Today
Health

Health insurers set for profit spike as government changes law

The ‘reasonable profit’ level for health insurers will be raised from 4.4 per cent to 6 per cent for the next five years

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th December, 2021
Costs are set to rise for many of the 2.2 million people who have private health insurance

The government is changing the law to allow health insurers to make bigger profits on their policies, at a time of rising health insurance costs.

For the past five years, VHI, Laya and Irish Life Health have been allowed to make a “reasonable profit” of 4.4 per cent on their insurance premium sales in return for taking part in the “risk equalisation” scheme that subsidises the price for older customers.

