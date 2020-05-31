Tuesday June 2, 2020
Head of BreastCheck: ‘We are taking twice as long to do half the work at the moment’

Professor Ann O’Doherty, head of BreastCheck, defends the pausing of services during Covid-19 as she outlines the impact of two-metre physical distancing rules and points to the programme’s detection of over 12,200 cancers to date

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
31st May, 2020
BreastCheck: screening was paused in the middle of March due to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Getty

Professor Ann O’Doherty is not one to pull her punches. When the CervicalCheck debacle unfolded, she was one of the few doctors who stood up to defend cancer screening programmes and tried to explain some home truths about the inherent limitations of the process, as well as the benefits and lives saved.

It is, presumably, for this reason that some of the HSE hierarchy are jittery when they hear the straight-talking head of...

