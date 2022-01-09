Have the scales finally tipped against dieting?

Many of us will know the urge to become a paragon of health come January, shaking off the Christmas lethargy with a renewed commitment to salads and smoothies. It’s a familiar cycle in these diet-obsessed times: binge, restrict and repeat again and again.

The start of a new year brings endless talk of pound-shedding plans, but are drastic lifestyle changes really all that wise? A burgeoning anti-diet movement wants to shift how we...