Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Have the scales finally tipped against dieting?

The anti-diet mindset is gaining traction in this country as more and more dieticians speak out about the harm that obsessively counting calories and treating foods as ‘good’ and ‘evil’ can do to individuals

Catherine Healy
9th January, 2022
Have the scales finally tipped against dieting?
Break the obsession: intuitive eating campaigners say weight shouldn’t be a talking point at all. The focus ought to be on ‘sustainable health-promoting behaviours’

Many of us will know the urge to become a paragon of health come January, shaking off the Christmas lethargy with a renewed commitment to salads and smoothies. It’s a familiar cycle in these diet-obsessed times: binge, restrict and repeat again and again.

The start of a new year brings endless talk of pound-shedding plans, but are drastic lifestyle changes really all that wise? A burgeoning anti-diet movement wants to shift how we...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An extra public holiday for all – whatever its own merits – is no thank you for health workers. It is not specific to them, an awful lot of them will have to work it and the rest will experience higher pressures of work either side of it

Tony O’Brien: Our kite-flying politicians haven’t yet given health workers a red cent

Health Tony O'Brien
The National Children’s Hospital has been mired in controversy due to spiralling costs over recent years. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Inflation costs could rise sevenfold on National Children’s Hospital this year

Health Donal MacNamee
The emotional toll of the pandemic has damaged many relationships. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: The pandemic has changed my wife’s personality

Health Siobhan Murray
The health service has been under unrelenting pressure. Personnel at all levels have shown a remarkable, and sometimes overlooked and undervalued, resilience. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Public holiday is not what those fighting on Covid frontline need

Health Tony O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1