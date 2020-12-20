Subscribe Today
Growth rate of Covid-19 cases ‘of serious concern’, says Nphet adviser

More coronavirus cases in older patients are being observed, increasing the likelihood of increased deaths over the Christmas period

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th December, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer: the country cannot cope with this level of infection Picture: RollingNews.ie

The rate of growth of Covid-19 cases is rapidly outpacing Nphet’s expectations of a moderate case rise that would have been manageable over the Christmas period before returning to lockdown in January.

Nphet has advised the government to bring new restrictions into effect from December 28, but the cabinet is set to announce December 30 as the date that hospitality and gastropubs will have to close. There will also be restrictions on household...

