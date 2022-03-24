Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Group to replace Nphet ‘not being set up in response to rising cases’

Tony Holohan requested new group be established following Nphet’s final meeting last month

Cónal Thomas
24th March, 2022
Group to replace Nphet ‘not being set up in response to rising cases’
The new group will report to Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Membership of an advisory group being set up to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to be finalised by early April as cases of Covid-19 in Ireland continue to rise.

Senior sources within the Department of Health told the Business Post that the group’s establishment is not in response to the recent increase in disease levels, however, but was requested by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan following Nphet’s final meeting on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A contract for supplies of the new Pfizer antiviral drug, Paxlovid, has been signed by the government

Pfizer Covid-19 antiviral pills to arrive in April

Health Cónal Thomas
The HSE said it did not expect any delay to the job of reviewing information stolen as part of the cyber attack last May. Picture: Getty

Thousands impacted by HSE cyber attack to be contacted over stolen data

Health Donal MacNamee
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: two groups have to be regulated by a professional body. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews

Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions

Health Michael Brennan
Paul Reid, director general of the HSE and Stephen Donnelly. Minister for Health: the HSE’s 2022 National Service Plan was published last week, fully two months into the year which it is intended to cover

Tony O’Brien: Service plan delay underscores health service dysfunction

Health Tony O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1