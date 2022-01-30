GP nurses angered by claims that they are not frontline workers
Nurses who work in general practice surgeries are not eligible for the €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus and are ‘irate’ as Minister for Finance says they are not frontline health care workers
Nurses who work in general practice surgeries have said they are deeply frustrated and insulted following recent comments by government ministers that they are not frontline healthcare workers.
It comes after the Department of Public Expenditure informed general practice nurses they are not eligible for the €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus that is being paid to frontline healthcare workers.
“What’s really annoying us as a group is the lack of recognition from the HSE, the Minister...
