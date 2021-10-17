Government to defer legislating for international surrogacy services
The forthcoming assisted human reproduction bill will have no international dimension because of potential legal difficulties
The government will only legislate for domestic surrogacy in the forthcoming assisted human reproduction bill and will not deal with international surrogacy until a later date, the Business Post has learned.
The new bill will create a regulatory framework around surrogacy and many aspects of assisted reproduction for the first time.
The government had hoped to introduce a regulatory framework around the rights of children and parents who use international surrogacy services as part of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘If you open nightclubs, pubs and restaurants without Covid certs, it’s a recipe for disaster’
Experts differ over the cause and significance of the current rise in Covid cases in Ireland and its implications as we approach a full reopening on October 22
Full vaccination more effective than a booster campaign, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh says strain-specific top-ups can play a role but primary vaccination is still far more effective
Majority of HSE special budget for reducing waiting lists to go unused this year
The HSE confirmed that just €97m of the €210m fund was projected to be spent by the end of 2021
Health group headed by Irishman fires 1,400 staff over vaccine refusal
Michael Dowling, who runs Northwell Health in New York, thanks majority of staff, ‘who did the right thing and got vaccinated’