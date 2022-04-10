Government plans new push on €252k consultants contract
‘Revised’ proposal to be presented to medics is based on same salary for public-only contracts as last year
The government is planning to make a new offer to medical consultants for public-only contracts worth up to €252,000 a year.
The talks on the new contract have been stalled since the independent chair in charge of them was appointed as a High Court judge last December.
The main sticking point is that consultants want to retain the right to work off-site in private clinics once they have completed their public work. However, the cabinet...
