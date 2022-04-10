Subscribe Today
Government plans new push on €252k consultants contract

‘Revised’ proposal to be presented to medics is based on same salary for public-only contracts as last year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th April, 2022
Leo Varadkar: the government will re-engage in the coming weeks with the Irish Medical Organisation and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association over consultants’ contracts. Picture: RollingNews

The government is planning to make a new offer to medical consultants for public-only contracts worth up to €252,000 a year.

The talks on the new contract have been stalled since the independent chair in charge of them was appointed as a High Court judge last December.

The main sticking point is that consultants want to retain the right to work off-site in private clinics once they have completed their public work. However, the cabinet...

