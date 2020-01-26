Monday January 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Government backs NCH spend against further claims costs

Board earmarked funds to enhance claims management and save money over life of project

26th January, 2020
2
National Children’s Hospital: project has been embroiled in controvery over rising costs

The board of the National Children’s Hospital has been given government backing to beef up its defences against additional claims costs submitted by contractor BAM, amid fears that the facility’s €1.7 billion price tag could increase further.

Documents seen by the Business Post show that the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) decided to allocate funding to strengthen its claims defence, which it predicted would result in cost savings over the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Election 2020: No magic pill for our ailing health service

The three main parties’ election manifestos are big on promises but short on details when it comes to reforming health, and it’s sure to cause headaches for any incoming government

Susan Mitchell | 1 day ago

GMI makes almost $13m from selling access to Irish data banks

The genetic data harvesting company posted the results as calls were made for the Irish government to appoint a genomics medicine guru

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Tony O’Brien: The government should show the health service the money

The HSE has a funding crisis. Unless it is solved, the Sláintecare health reform programme cannot be implemented

Tony O'Brien | 1 day ago