Sunday January 26, 2020
GMI makes almost $13m from selling access to Irish data banks

The genetic data harvesting company posted the results as calls were made for the Irish government to appoint a genomics medicine guru

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
26th January, 2020
Anne Jones, chief executive of GMI Picture: Bryan Meade

Genetic data harvesting company Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) has made nearly $13 million from selling access to its Irish genetic data banks since it was founded, according to its most recently filed accounts.

It comes as experts attending a genomic medicine conference last week made several calls for the Irish state to urgently appoint a genomics medicine guru to better coordinate the gathering of the highly sensitive data, which can provide an in-depth genetic blueprint of...

