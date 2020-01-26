GMI makes almost $13m from selling access to Irish data banks

Genetic data harvesting company Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) has made nearly $13 million from selling access to its Irish genetic data banks since it was founded, according to its most recently filed accounts.
It comes as experts attending a genomic medicine conference last week made several calls for the Irish state to urgently appoint a genomics medicine guru to better coordinate the gathering of the highly sensitive data, which can provide an in-depth genetic blueprint of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team