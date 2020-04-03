Friday April 3, 2020
Gloomy economic prospects for Ireland

Business Post Markets Editor Ian Guider is on the podcast to discuss the current state of the Irish economy and the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
3rd April, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus

Keep yourself informed about the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland and abroad with The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast.

Business Post Markets Editor Ian Guider joins host Nadine O‘Regan on the podcast today to spell out Ireland’s gloomy economic prospects and provide his insight on the Central Bank’s analysis of the current situation.

Read more: One in four could be out of work by June, Central Bank warns

