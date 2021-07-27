Global tobacco firm lobbies government to keep e-cigarettes free of excise duty

JTI, the tobacco company that counts Silk Cut, Benson & Hedges and Camel among its Irish brands, has lobbied the government to keep e-cigarettes free of excise duty, the Business Post has learned.

In a pre-budget submission on tobacco products, seen by this newspaper, the global company said e-cigarettes provided an “alternative to smoking” and should remain excise-free pending a consultation on a specific tax structure for the products.

It comes...