Global tobacco firm lobbies government to keep e-cigarettes free of excise duty

JTI, which owns the Silk Cut and Camel brands, says e-cigarettes offer an ‘alternative to smoking’ and should remain excise-free at the next budget

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th July, 2021
JTI Ireland, the market leader in the supply of e-cigarettes in Ireland, reported a profit of €29 million in 2019. Picture: Getty

JTI, the tobacco company that counts Silk Cut, Benson & Hedges and Camel among its Irish brands, has lobbied the government to keep e-cigarettes free of excise duty, the Business Post has learned.

In a pre-budget submission on tobacco products, seen by this newspaper, the global company said e-cigarettes provided an “alternative to smoking” and should remain excise-free pending a consultation on a specific tax structure for the products.

It comes...

