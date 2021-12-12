Galway Clinic blames profit drop on Covid-19 agreement with HSE

Galway Clinic, the private hospital, has blamed a €3 million hit to its profitability last year on its agreement to set beds aside to help the HSE deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the Private Hospital Association entered an agreement with the HSE to provide public health services in private hospitals in Ireland.

Under the agreement, Private Hospital Association members provided full capacity to the HSE to help the body cope with the impact...