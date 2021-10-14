Full vaccination more effective than a booster campaign, Nphet advisor says

Inoculating the still-unvaccinated will more effectively minimise transmission of Covid-19 than rolling out a widespread booster campaign in Ireland, an advisor to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Cathal Walsh, a member of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said top-up shots tailored for specific Covid-19 variants would play an important role in Ireland’s long-term management of the pandemic.

But he warned that top-up shots were not a route out...