Fourth Quarter Fears: will shaky confidence unsettle the economy further?

With Ireland's movement into Phase Four delayed due to rising Covid-19 numbers, Ian Guider, Markets Editor of the Business Post, tells Nadine O'Regan the latest in relation to the banks, business, house prices and uncertain times for pub-owners. Plus, Jack O'Kennedy reports from the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, which has reopened for business.

