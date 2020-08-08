Saturday August 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fourth Quarter Fears: will shaky confidence unsettle the economy further?

Ian Guider breaks down the state of the economy five months post-lockdown and Charlene Lydon of the Light House Cinema talks reopening during a pandemic

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
8th August, 2020
Nadine O'Regan is joined by Ian Guider on the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

With Ireland's movement into Phase Four delayed due to rising Covid-19 numbers, Ian Guider, Markets Editor of the Business Post, tells Nadine O'Regan the latest in relation to the banks, business, house prices and uncertain times for pub-owners. Plus, Jack O'Kennedy reports from the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, which has reopened for business.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Soundcloud

Share this post

Related Stories

Travel bans and closed borders are first response to Covid-19 surges

As Spain insists large areas of the country are safe for tourists, does stopping or restricting travel have a material impact on the spread of Covid-19?

Aaron Rogan | 6 days ago

Public health doctors to be given consultant status

The move, which will also see the doctors’ contracts reformed, comes under new plans drawn up by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

Daniel Murray | 6 days ago

Ireland lags behind other countries for speed of access to new medicines

A new study has revealed this country ranks 19th out of 34 European countries, with patients waiting an average of 521 days

Daniel Murray | 6 days ago