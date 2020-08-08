Fourth Quarter Fears: will shaky confidence unsettle the economy further?

With Ireland's movement into Phase Four delayed due to rising Covid-19 numbers, Ian Guider, Markets Editor of the Business Post, tells Nadine O'Regan the latest in relation to the banks, business, house prices and uncertain times for pub-owners. Plus, Jack O'Kennedy reports from the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, which has reopened for business.
As Spain insists large areas of the country are safe for tourists, does stopping or restricting travel have a material impact on the spread of Covid-19?