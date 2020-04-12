Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Forget the figures: only time will reveal the true Covid-19 death toll

12th April, 2020
Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain. A reliable coronavirus case fatality rate can be hard to pin down in the midst of the pandemic, say experts. Picture: AP Photo

Covid-19 is a numbers game. How many new cases today? How many intensive care beds are occupied? How many have died so far?

Beware of any fixation with figures, because it is becoming clear the data we have is incomplete. Far from painting a precise picture of where we are and how we compare with other countries, it is only a small piece of the puzzle.

Challenges such as the availability of testing, delays in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A roadmap to a Covid-free Ireland

The country’s coronavirus containment strategy has been a qualified success – so far. Now medical experts’ thoughts are turning to an eventual exit strategy

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago

Susan Mitchell: Do not test the public’s patience by keeping the truth from them

Transparency should be seen as a help, not a hindrance, in our shared battle against Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago

What happens on a ventilator?

We have all seen the pictures of patients who are severely ill with Covid-19 on artificial ventilators, but what does this actually involve? And what are the possible consequences?

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago