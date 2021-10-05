Flyefit to create 120 jobs as part of €10m expansion

Flyefit, the low-cost gym, will open four new locations and create 120 jobs as part of a €10 million expansion.

Citing “unprecedented demand” from customers who took up fitness during the pandemic, and have found it easier to stick to their new healthy habits due to the rise of hybrid working, Flyefit said it will open a 20,000 sq ft facility in Dublin’s Northside Shopping Centre later this month.

It will open three...