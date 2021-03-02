Five key takeaways from Stephen Donnelly’s appearance at the Oireachtas Health Committee
It has been a difficult time for Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, who is becoming a lightning rod for criticism of the government’s Covid-19 strategy.
He has even been forced to install a security fence outside his family home in Wicklow to prevent items being thrown in. “It’s a nasty development,” said a Fianna Fáil source.
Coupled with the trolling that TDs regularly receive on social...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed
Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening
‘The next few weeks will give us hope if we can hang in there’
There are still some clouds on the horizon with the threat of new variants, but there is also hope as health workers report real benefits from the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines
Lifting of ban on visits to nursing homes now urged
Geriatric specialists say vaccination has reduced the risk hugely, and that leaving the elderly to die alone in homes is ‘inhumane’
Deforestation, the wildlife trade and intensive farming: a recipe for lethal virus outbreaks
Conditions in the Wuhan market may have been an ‘early amplifier’ of the Covid-19 virus. Habitat destruction, the intensification of agriculture, global travel and climate change will be among the main factors in the emergence of even more deadly diseases, experts warn, as ‘we push nature to its limit’