First vaccines to be given in nursing homes this week
An initial shipment of 9,750 vaccines arrived into the country on Saturday while a further 40,000 vaccines are to arrive weekly throughout January and February
The first vaccinations against Covid-19 will happen this week ahead of a nationwide immunisation programme beginning on January 11.
Nursing Homes Ireland has been informed that vaccinations for their residents, who are the highest priority group in the government’s vaccinations strategy, will begin fully in a fortnight‘s time, with just a small number of people vaccinated at the end of this week.
According to a draft schedule seen by the Business Post,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Next year’s model: Covid-19, new and improved
What do we know about the mutated version of Covid-19? And should we be worried about the speed with which it can spread through the community?
Almost 90,000 ‘did not waits’ left A&E before treatment in 2019
Many people who would be better served by GPs, pharmacists and minor injury units turn up in A&E instead, says the HSE
The enemy within: the year of coronavirus
On New Year’s Eve 2019, a mysterious pneumonia strain was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We could never have imagined then the devastating impact it was going to have on the world in the ensuing months
Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year
Gainshare initiative provided an incentive for hospitals to switch to biosimilar medicines as soon as originals had gone off patent