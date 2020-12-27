First vaccines to be given in nursing homes this Wednesday
An initial shipment of 9,750 vaccines arrived into the country on Saturday while a further 40,000 vaccines are to arrive weekly throughout January and February
The first vaccinations against Covid-19 will happen this week ahead of a nationwide immunisation programme beginning on January 11.
Nursing Homes Ireland has been informed that vaccinations for their residents, who are the highest priority group in the government’s vaccinations strategy, will begin fully in a fortnight‘s time, with just a small number of people vaccinated at the end of this week.
According to a draft schedule seen by the Business Post,...
