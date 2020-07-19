Sunday July 19, 2020
First clinically proven cannabis-based products hit market

New firm Pureis also plans to test its CBD product for benefits to post-Covid sufferers

19th July, 2020
Chanelle McCoy, joint owner of Pureis, hopes to start conducting CBD studies with rugby and boxing athletes in September. Picture: Julia Dunin Photography

Businesswoman Chanelle McCoy’s new company launched last week, with its online cannabidiol (CBD) retail offering going live and shelves stocked in Ireland and Britain.

Pureis sells a range of products made from the cannabis derivative, which has no intoxicating element. The company spent almost five years carrying out early clinical testing before launching, and plans to go on to develop a medical prescription standard product in the future. It also plans to fund...

