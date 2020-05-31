Fifth of adults to cocoon at home for forseeable future

More than one fifth of all adults plan to cocoon for the foreseeable future, according to a national survey carried out by iReach Insights.

The survey of 1,000 adults aged 18 and over was carried out between May 21 and May 26 on behalf of Health and Community Care Ireland (HCCI), which is pressing policymakers to facilitate better home care supports and legislate for a statutory home care scheme.

Joseph Musgrave, chief executive of HCCI said the Covid-19 pandemic...