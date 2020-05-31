Sunday May 31, 2020
Fifth of adults to cocoon at home for forseeable future

Home care firms group calls for statutory home care scheme to allow people to remain at home if they wish

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
31st May, 2020
More than one fifth of all adults plan to cocoon for the foreseeable future

More than one fifth of all adults plan to cocoon for the foreseeable future, according to a national survey carried out by iReach Insights.

The survey of 1,000 adults aged 18 and over was carried out between May 21 and May 26 on behalf of Health and Community Care Ireland (HCCI), which is pressing policymakers to facilitate better home care supports and legislate for a statutory home care scheme.

Joseph Musgrave, chief executive of HCCI said the Covid-19 pandemic...

