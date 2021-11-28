Fertility service opens more clinics to meet ‘20% rise in demand’

Sims IVF, the largest fertility provider in Ireland, is opening two satellite clinics as it reports a surge in demand for its services. A new clinic will open in Dundalk in Co Louth next week, following the opening of another premises in Castletroy, Co Limerick last month.

Sims has experienced a 20 per cent increase in demand for its fertility treatments, which include egg freezing and IVF, over the past year, Damien O’Dowd, group...