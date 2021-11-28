Subscribe Today
Fertility service opens more clinics to meet ‘20% rise in demand’

The clinical director of Sims IVF, which will open outlets in Dundalk and Limerick, says he expects no slowdown in business

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
28th November, 2021
Damien O’Dowd, Group Clinic Director of Sims IVF. ‘People who may have gone abroad for treatment in the past have been staying in Ireland as a result of the pandemic. People’s lifestyle choices are also a factor’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sims IVF, the largest fertility provider in Ireland, is opening two satellite clinics as it reports a surge in demand for its services. A new clinic will open in Dundalk in Co Louth next week, following the opening of another premises in Castletroy, Co Limerick last month.

Sims has experienced a 20 per cent increase in demand for its fertility treatments, which include egg freezing and IVF, over the past year, Damien O’Dowd, group...

