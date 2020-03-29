Fears that Covid-19 crisis may delay treatments for patients with other serious illnesses

As outpatient appointments are cancelled and non-urgent procedures and surgeries delayed, there are fears that as Covid-19 overwhelms the health service, people with other serious illnesses may suffer.

The Symptomatic Breast Health Unit at the Mater Hospital in Dublin told GPs that it was “no longer in a position to accept referrals at this time”.

It said this would be reviewed on on ongoing basis but it would appear that patients in north...