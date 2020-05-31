Tuesday June 2, 2020
Families torn between medical consent and need for research

The deadline to withdraw consent for a private company to use patient samples to create a brain tumour database is causing concern

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
31st May, 2020
2
Carol McSherry, whose mother’s tissue sample was among those sought by GMI, at her home in Kells, Co Meath. Picture: Barry Cronin

Carol McSherry got a bit of a jolt last month when she discovered that a sample of her dead mother’s brain tumour was being given away to a for-profit company unless she wrote an email to object.

Her mother had given the sample in March 2015, during her treatment for glioblastoma multiforme, an exceedingly aggressive form of cancer which starts in the brain.

McSherry’s mother was a socially minded woman as well as a...

