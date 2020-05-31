Families torn between medical consent and need for research

Carol McSherry got a bit of a jolt last month when she discovered that a sample of her dead mother’s brain tumour was being given away to a for-profit company unless she wrote an email to object.

Her mother had given the sample in March 2015, during her treatment for glioblastoma multiforme, an exceedingly aggressive form of cancer which starts in the brain.

McSherry’s mother was a socially minded woman as well as a...