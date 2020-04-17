False positives: Professor Paul Moynagh on why our testing system is vulnerable

Professor Paul Moynagh, head of NUIM’s department of biology and director of the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research talks testing and immunity with Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan. They discuss the BCG vaccine and whether there is any correlation between it and protection against Covid-19, why younger people with no underlying health conditions can still die after contracting the virus and the science behind false negatives.

