Friday April 17, 2020
False positives: Professor Paul Moynagh on why our testing system is vulnerable

Paul Moynagh, head of NUIM’s department of biology, on the science behind false positives

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
17th April, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

Professor Paul Moynagh, head of NUIM’s department of biology and director of the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research talks testing and immunity with Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan. They discuss the BCG vaccine and whether there is any correlation between it and protection against Covid-19, why younger people with no underlying health conditions can still die after contracting the virus and the science behind false negatives.

