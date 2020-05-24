Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Falling on the frontline: why are so many of our healthcare workers getting the virus?

The rate of Covid-19 cases among Irish healthcare workers is among the highest in the world.

24th May, 2020
Ireland now appears to have one of the highest infection rates of Covid-19 among healthcare workers in the world.

As we learn more about Covid-19, it is becoming clearer that the disease is far more transmissible than originally thought, and that pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission play a significant role in spreading it.

Healthcare workers, by the nature of their work, have a higher risk of exposure to Covid-19 and consequently of becoming vectors of onwards transmission to colleagues, family and patients.

Ireland now appears to have one of the highest infection rates of Covid-19...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

NCH contractor ‘not in position’ to assess cost of Covid-19 containment measures

BAM tells development board it is ‘too early’ to gauge impact of extra health and safety requirements

Peter O'Dwyer | 10 hours ago

‘Too early to tell’ whether it’s safe to reopen schools

Johns Hopkins University’s report says such decisions are ‘extremely difficult’ due to ongoing ‘uncertainties relating to risk’

Susan Mitchell | 10 hours ago

Eastern promise: how Asian countries are outperforming the West on Covid-19

Why have European countries and officials in public health and infection control been outclassed by their Asian counterparts?

Susan Mitchell | 10 hours ago